Health and Wellness fair fights obesity

SAVANNAH, GA., (WSAV)– A Saturday full of fun for kids and parents, at Forsyth Park increases health. Youth for a Cleaner Environment (YFACE) hosted their ninth annual Health and Wellness Fair.

YFACE started the “Healthy Kids First Program” in 2008 due to a growing and alarming increase of obesity and juvenile diabetes children. According to the American heart Association, one in three teen are obese or overweight. This event is once way to provide children and parents a better understanding so they can watch their health closely.

Many vendors were in attendance from Peach State Health Plan, Walgreens Health, Savannah Vegan and Veggies and more. Kid participated in a one-mile walk, Zumba class on the lawn, hula hoop and jump roping contest and other activities to win a few prizes.

YFACE is founded and directed by Janice James.

“We are hopeful that our young people will learn the value and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and we’re hoping that that will transcend to the family to,” Savannah Mayor Pro Tempore Carol Bell, said. “So that the young people will take the words back to the family in the in our community will have a greater focus on health and wealth.”

The goal is to continue to heighten awareness in the community of obesity among children so it can be handled properly.