(NBC) The eye of Hurricane Harvey began to push onto the Texas coast on Friday bringing with it winds of up to 156 miles per hour and 13-foot ocean surges as the most powerful storm in over a decade bore down on the mainland United States. Harvey is then expected to stall.. for several days.. and dump more than 30-inches of rain in areas from Corpus Christi to Houston…and trigger record flooding along the Texas Gulf shore.

