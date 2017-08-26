8pm Update on Tropical Storm Harvey

Tropical Storm Harvey Drifting East-Northeastward… Torrential Rains Will Continue.

Summary Of 800 Pm Edt Information

———————————————-

Location… 29.2n 97.4w

About 40 Mi Nw Of Victoria Texas

About 70 Mi Ese Of San Antonio Texas

Maximum Sustained Winds… 60 Mph

Present Movement… Ene Or 060 Degrees At 2 Mph

Minimum Central Pressure… 992 Mb… 29.29 Inches

A Storm Surge Warning Is In Effect For Port Aransas To High Island Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning Is In Effect For Baffin Bay To High Island Texas

At 800 Pm Edt… The Center Of Tropical Storm Harvey Was

Located By Doppler Radar Near Latitude 29.2 North, Longitude 97.4

West. Harvey Has Been Drifting East-Northeastward For The Past Few

Hours. Little Additional Motion Is Anticipated During The Next Few

Days.

Maximum Sustained Winds Have Decreased To Near 60 Mph With Higher Gusts. Additional Weakening Is Expected During The Next Day Or Two.

Tropical-Storm-Force Winds Extend Outward Up To 115 Miles From The Center. San Marcos Regional Airport Recently Reported Sustained Winds Of 40 Mph And A Wind Gust Of 53 Mph.

The Estimated Minimum Central Pressure Is 992 Mb (29.29 Inches).

Harvey Is Expected To Produce Additional Rain Accumulations Of 15 To 25 Inches Over The Middle And Upper Texas Coast Through Thursday. Isolated Storm Totals May Reach Around 40 Inches In This Area. Elsewhere During The Same Period, Harvey Is Expected To Produce Total Rain Accumulations Of 5 To 15 Inches Farther South Toward The Lower Texas Coast, Farther West Toward The Texas Hill Country And Southwest And Central Louisiana. Rainfall Of This Magnitude Will Cause Catastrophic And Life-Threatening Flooding.

The Combination Of A Dangerous Storm Surge And The Tide Will Cause Normally Dry Areas Near The Coast To Be Flooded By Rising Waters Moving Inland From The Shoreline. The Water Is Expected To Reach The Following Heights Above Ground If The Peak Surge Occurs At The Time Of High Tide…

Port Aransas To Sargent… 4 To 7 Ft

Sargent To High Island Including Galveston Bay… 2 To 4 Ft

High Island To Morgan City… 1 To 2 Ft

The Deepest Water Will Occur Along The Immediate Coast Near The

Area Of Onshore Winds, Where The Surge Will Be Accompanied By Large

And Destructive Waves.

Tropical Storm Conditions Are Occurring In Portions Of The Tropical Storm Warning Area, And Are Likely To Persist Along Portions Of The Coast Through At Least Sunday.

Swells Generated By Harvey Are Affecting The Texas, Louisiana, And Northeast Mexico Coasts. These Swells Are Likely To Cause Life-Threatening Surf And Rip Current Conditions.

A Few Tornadoes Are Possible Through Monday Near The Middle And Upper Texas Coast Into Far Southwest Louisiana.

Next Complete Advisory At 1100 Pm Edt.