UPDATE: GBI investigates officer-involved shooting; crime expert says case unusual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department (SCMPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 23 in Savannah.

According to GBI, a 911 call was received around 3:48 p.m. regarding a male subject pointing a gun and shooting in the direction of another subject on the 600 block of Draper Street in Savannah.

SCMPD officer, as well as agents from the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics team, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male juvenile subject in possession of a firearm.

The subject refused to comply with officers’ commands to drop his gun and began to walk away from officers, still with the gun in his hand.

GBI says that the officer then utilized a less lethal bean bag weapon in an attempt to get the subject to drop his weapon.

The subject then began to fire his handgun at the officers and as a result, the officers returned fire, striking the subject in the leg.

WSAV News 3’s Crime Expert says that’s unusual.

“I will tell you that Savannah-Chatham Metro officers are not trained to shoot in the extremities, they’re trained to shoot center mass until the threat ceases,” says Gerry Long, WSAV Crime Expert.

The subject then fled on foot for a short distance and was arrested without further incident.

Officers and EMS rendered aid to the subject and he was transported to Memorial University Medical Center where he was treated for the injury.

According to GBI, the subject has since been released and was taken into law enforcement custody. They have not released his age or name at this time.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation to determine the events of the incident.

After completion, the investigation will be turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for any action they deem appropriate.