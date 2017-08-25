Texas braces for devastating impacts from Harvey

Heavy rain and wind are already battering the Texas Coast this morning from Galveston to Brownsville, but Hurricane Harvey is just getting started. As of Friday morning, the highest wind in the eye wall reached 110 mph, making Harvey a Category 2 storm. The eye was 135 miles southeast of Corpus Christi.

A hurricane is considered “major” at Category 3 (111 mph – 129 mph) and Harvey is just about there. It is expected to make landfall tonight near Corpus Christi, with winds potentially as high as 120 mph. In addition to destructive winds, 6-12 feet of storm surge and 2 feet of rain or more are expected due to the slow-moving nature of the storm. Any one of these impacts would be devastating to the Texas Coast. All three combined have the potential to be catastrophic. The area under either a Hurricane Warning or Tropical Storm Warning spans from Houston to Brownsville and as far west as San Antonio.

The last time a major hurricane made landfall in the United States was back in 2005 with Hurricane Wilma. The 142-month stretch since then is the longest on record without a hit from a major hurricane in the United States. It may not seem like a long time ago, but to put it in perspective, the last time a major hurricane made landfall, the iPhone didn’t yet exist. The first tweet had not been sent out. Instagram was still 7 years away from launching. Facebook required a college email address to register and HDTV was just starting to take off.

The next question is if we will see any impacts from Harvey in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It is possible some remnant moisture moves in our direction later next week, but any potential impacts for us are too far into the future as of now to predict with precision. The storm center may still be in Texas through Wednesday of next week before eventually getting picked up by the jet stream. When and where that occurs will determine if we see any impacts and what those impacts would be. Stay with Storm Team 3 as we track Hurricane Harvey through the weekend.