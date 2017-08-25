SCMPD encourages bike safety after string of reported thefts

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Bike riding continues to be an evolving and growing way to get around the city of Savannah.

If you find yourself pedaling through downtown, Savannah Chatham Metro Police encourage you to practice smart bike safety.

Metro Police report ten bikes have been reported stolen in the past three weeks. If you have a bike and live in the Savannah area, you are encouraged to register it for free through the department.

Click here for the registration form.

By registering the form, it can help police speed up the recovery process should the bike become stolen.

Other bike safety protocol include:

Secure your bike as soon as you dismount after riding it

Use designated bike parking spots when possible

Make sure the locks go through the frame, both wheels, and the post you are securing it to for the time being

When possible, store your bike indoors and in sight of the owner