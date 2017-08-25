Saturday GED classes coming to Savannah Tech

(SAVANNAH) Starting this fall, Savannah Technical College will offer free GED classes on Saturdays. Prospective students are invited to a Super Saturday event at 9 a.m. on September 2, 2017, to register, take pre-tests and meet with an advisor. Then, GED classes will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays starting the following week at the Savannah Campus (5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405). Super Saturday registrations will also be held at 9 a.m. on October 7 and November 18 with classes starting the following weeks. Students must bring a government issued picture ID. Those younger than 18 must bring their withdrawal letter of non-enrollment as well as a parent or guardian.

Savannah Tech’s Adult Education Program serves those who need to improve their basic literacy and math skills, improve their oral and written English, practice for the GED® test to attain a high school equivalency degree, and prepare for college. Instructors also help students with science and social studies test preparation for GED® testing. STC teaches adult education classes in the morning, afternoon, evening and online. They are offered in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties with multiple locations in each community. Adult education classes for GED®-prep are currently free for all U.S. citizens.

To register for free GED® classes, call 912.443.5446

http://www.savannahtech.edu/FreeGEDClasses

http://www.ged.com

http://www.savannahtech.edu/testingcenter