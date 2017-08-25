New improvements for CEMA if a disaster occurs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Harvey continues to push toward Texas, Chatham Emergency Management Authority (CEMA) is working with the airport commission to improve recovery efforts here in Savannah.

CEMA and the Savannah Airport Commission have a new agreement that allows CEMA to set up a staging area in a field near the Value Parking Lot if a natural disaster happens.

According to CEMA Executive Director, Dennis Jones, “what this staging area is designed to do is as we’re bringing in assets to support the response and the recovery of the community, it allows us to bring them to a centralized location.”

Jones says they chose the airport because it is the highest ground in Savannah and it is located close to Interstate 95 and 16.

“It’s on the western edges of the county so as we’re bringing in assets, they’re all going to come from the west anyway,” Jones said. “It’s conveniently located to those two interstates so we can get the resources that we need to an appropriate location quickly and efficiently.”

But if things get worse, this staging area can also serve as a base camp to provide basic needs like food, water, and clothing.

“It’s a place where the emergency response community and a devastated community can come together and they can have appropriate shelter accommodations in response to the event,” said Jones.

As CEMA continues to make improvements, they are closely watching the movement of other hurricanes to see how those communities at stake are responding.

“With Hurricane Harvey what we’ve actually started doing today is looking at the ways communities in Texas distribute information. How they get information out to the media, and also to the general public.”

CEMA will continue to work with airport officials to properly respond and increase recovery during a disaster. The staging area at the airport will be effective until November 2018.