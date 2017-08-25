NC schools ban Confederate flags, controversial symbols

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) – North Carolina’s Durham Public Schools Board members unanimously passed changes to the student dress code Thursday evening, nearly two weeks after the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The changes will prohibit items that board members determined intimidate other students, including clothing that depicts the Confederate flag, the Swastika and the Ku Klux Klan.

“These things, historically, were meant for hate, or at some point in history, meant hatred,” Board Chair Mike Lee said.

The school system also unanimously determined that Julian Carr’s name will be removed from the building housing the Durham School of the Arts.

Carr gave the controversial speech at the dedication of Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1913. Superintendent Bert L’Homme said Carr was a racist. The name is scheduled to be removed Friday.

“Such displays pose a significant risk of spontaneous confrontation between students at school, which the district has experienced,” L’Homme said.

The neighboring Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro school systems have issued similar bans.

