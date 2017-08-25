Meet this week’s Perfect Pets and check out the new Critter Corner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s time for this week’s Perfect Pets.

Meet Paws! This handsome 10-year-old retriever-lab mix is still as spry as ever. He believes age is just a number and he still loves playing and checking out whatever scenery he ends up in. He’s looking for someone to share the rest of his years with–and that person could be you!

He’s the man–the Mister Man. This dapper kitty is a 2-year-old talker looking for someone to entertain with his friendly, patient personality.

This rock star is hoping you’re a ‘demolition woman’ and he’ll be your man—it’s Def Leppard. He’s a staff favorite at the Humane Society because of my big goofy grin. They recommend Def Leppard as an ‘only pet’ because he doesn’t like to share his sugar.

He’s an older guy so he doesn’t need as much exercise and prefers to lounge around.

If you’d like to adopt these Perfect Pets, you can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.