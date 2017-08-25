Local volunteers respond as Harvey heads to Texas coast

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – The American Red Cross has sent a response team along the Gulf Coast to offer assistance as Hurricane Harvey takes aim at the Texas coast.

Fourteen American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers from throughout the state of South Carolina headed off to Houston, Texas yesterday in anticipation of the storm making landfall.

“The volunteers are prepared to staff shelters and assist with the movement of resources and supplies to support the operation,” reads a statement from the American Red Cross.

Harvey was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane early this afternoon and is expected to make landfall tonight or tomorrow morning on the middle Texas coast.

To help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make a donation.

You can also text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation (message and data rates may apply).