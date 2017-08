This Sunday, August 27, Stephanie Larck, owner of Jasee’O Design & Company, will launch her newest line of fall fashion during a red carpet affair.

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Rape Crisis Center of Savannah.

Tickets are $10 at the door. The event will take place at 221 Executive Circle Savannah.

For more information, call: (818) 482-8428 or visit Jasee’O Design & Company on Facebook.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.