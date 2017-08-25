Hurricane Harvey presents big test for Trump

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump is facing a major test as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas: His first major natural disaster as commander in chief.

The president tweeted Friday morning that he’s spoken with governors of Texas and Louisiana, and posted a picture showing his visit to FEMA headquarters.

A mishandling of the disaster could be politically detrimental.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, also on Twitter, urged President Trump not to make “the same mistake – President Bush made – with Katrina.” President Bush was widely criticized for waiting too late to respond to that disaster.

New FEMA Administrator Brock Long, less than three months on the job, says he’s in constant contact with the president.

“He’s given me full authority, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, to coordinate the federal the federal assets down to the state and local level as soon as we’re called upon,” Long said.

