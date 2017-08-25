Hurricane Harvey presents big test for Trump

NBC News Published:

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump is facing a major test as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas: His first major natural disaster as commander in chief.

The president tweeted Friday morning that he’s spoken with governors of Texas and Louisiana, and posted a picture showing his visit to FEMA headquarters.

A mishandling of the disaster could be politically detrimental.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, also on Twitter, urged President Trump not to make “the same mistake – President Bush made – with Katrina.”  President Bush was widely criticized for waiting too late to respond to that disaster.

New FEMA Administrator Brock Long, less than three months on the job, says he’s in constant contact with the president.

“He’s given me full authority, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, to coordinate the federal the federal assets down to the state and local level as soon as we’re called upon,” Long said.

Read more here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s