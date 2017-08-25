High School Football Scores

By Published: Updated:

It’s game night & the scores are rolling in around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check back here for the latest updates on your team:

  • Liberty County 7 – Bradwell Institute 7 – 2nd Quarter (Watch LIVE here)
  • Bluffton 24 – Mayriver 9 – 2nd Quarter
  • Wayne County 12 – West Laurens 0 – 2nd Quarter
  • Our Lady of Mercy 14 – Bulloch Academy 7 – Halftime
  • Jenkins 7 – South Effingham 0 – 1st Quarter
  • Pierce County 6 – Bacon County 0 – 2nd Quarter
  • Frederica 36 – Bethesda 0
  • New Hampstead 13 – Savannah Christian 6
  • Tattnall County 21 – Claxton 0 – Halftime
  • Appling County 0 – Vidalia 0 – 1st Quarter
  • St. Andrew’s 42 – John Paul 0

The following games have been rescheduled to play tomorrow due to weather:

  • Johnson vs. Calvary (will play at 6 p.m. at Daffin Turf Fields)
  • Brunswick vs. Coffee

Want to report a score? Email WSAV Sports here.or give us a call at 912-651-0300.

