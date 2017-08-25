High School Football Scores

It’s game night & the scores are rolling in around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check back here for the latest updates on your team:

Liberty County 7 – Bradwell Institute 7 – 2nd Quarter (Watch LIVE here)

Bluffton 24 – Mayriver 9 – 2nd Quarter

Wayne County 12 – West Laurens 0 – 2nd Quarter

Our Lady of Mercy 14 – Bulloch Academy 7 – Halftime

Jenkins 7 – South Effingham 0 – 1st Quarter

Pierce County 6 – Bacon County 0 – 2nd Quarter

Frederica 36 – Bethesda 0

New Hampstead 13 – Savannah Christian 6

Tattnall County 21 – Claxton 0 – Halftime

Appling County 0 – Vidalia 0 – 1st Quarter

St. Andrew’s 42 – John Paul 0

The following games have been rescheduled to play tomorrow due to weather:

Johnson vs. Calvary (will play at 6 p.m. at Daffin Turf Fields)

Brunswick vs. Coffee

Want to report a score? Email WSAV Sports here.or give us a call at 912-651-0300.