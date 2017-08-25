Fort Pulaski celebrates park service birthday with a bang!

(FORT PULASKI) The celebration marking the anniversary of the creation of the National Park service in Chatham County is staged near the coast at Fort Pulaski. It’s the only National Park Service property in the Savannah area and the party started with a cannon demonstration. The 101st birthday celebration of the agency featured cannon fire demonstrations, a direct tie to the history preserved in the Civil War era fort. Fort Pulaski National Monument and its rifled cannon serve as a landmark in the history of military science and invention during the Civil War. The defining events of Fort Pulaski occurred during the American Civil War. In April of 1862, Union troops directed rifled cannon fire at the fort breaching the southeast angle. The quick success of this experimental cannon surprised military strategists worldwide. The accuracy and range of the rifled cannon rendered brick fortifications obsolete. Park Ranger Amber Debardelaben says presenting living history demonstrations is an integral part of the work rangers do at park service facilities coast-to-coast. ” Our job as Park Rangers, as I always say, is just to make people care. What it boils down to is that’s what it is because when we do things like this and we talk about the history, and people make a connection, with these places, then they care enough about them that they want them to stay protected and that’s the way they will last another century.” said Debardelaben.

Visitors on hand for the demonstration enjoyed free admission, guided tours, and there were 101 cupcakes served up to mark the occasion. Many say they appreciate what park service facilities add to the quality of life, like Karen Stock of Peoria. It’s the heritage, it’s the history, and they keep and preserve it. It’s wonderful.” Stock said. Sal Medori traveled from Pennsylvania. “I think it’s great that we are preserving the, our history. And we need to learn about this so it’s great that we are preserving these national parks and monuments.” Medori said. Savannah native, Quan Scott said it’s nice to have Fort Pulaski so close to home. ” I think it adds a lot, especially to, you know, younger people, you know knowing about what happened in the past and what happened here.” said Scott. Debardelaben says the creation of the park service made global history. ” We were the first country that took these beautiful places that in other countries, that had set aside for the, for the richest people and the most elite, and we said these are going to be for everyone.” Debardelaben said, adding the creators of the agency would probably be surprised at how it’s grown over the last century. ” Just the idea of the Park service is amazing and when the first national Park, Yellowstone was created in 1872, I don’t think they ever would have guessed that we would have over 400 national Park units now.” she said.

