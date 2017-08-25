STATESBORO, GA- Georgia colleges and universities are back in session this week, but a new state law has faculty and students wondering how their college campuses will change.

Over the summer, the Georgia Senate passed the house Bill 280, commonly referred to as the “campus carry” law.

The controversial law allows any student, age 21 and over, with a concealed weapons permit to carry a firearm on a public college campus.

There are several exceptions to this new law, such as: carrying a firearm in sports facilities, day care centers, high school classes, greek and student housing.

Any violation of the law will count as a misdemeanor.

Many students and faculty have raised concerns over the law, but police at Georgia Southern University say this law doesn’t change the way they’ll continue to keep their campus safe.

Laura McCullough, Chief of Police, said, “we won’t be doing anything differently. All of our officers obviously are sworn to uphold the laws of the state of Georgia, so this is just another law.”

For more information on the “campus carry” law, visit usg.edu.