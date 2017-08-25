Bridging the gap between home & school: Martha Rawls Smith Elementary introduces new initiative

JESUP, Ga.

When parents get involved in their children’s education, it can make a world of a difference!

That’s why Martha Rawls Smith Elementary School in Jesup is introducing a new initiative designed to bring parents, teachers and students together.

It’s called the Academic Parent Teacher Team, (APTT.)

Karla Ogden, Assistant Principal, and Jahaan McClendon, the ‘2016 Teacher of the Year’, visited The Bridge on Friday to explain how the program is designed.

To learn more about how you can get involved in the process, press ‘play.’

—

If you’d like to join the team, here are the meeting dates:

For parents of Kindergartners and 1st graders: Thursday, August 31st at 6:00 p.m.

For parents of 2nd and 3rd graders: Tuesday, September 5th at 6:00 p.m.

For parents of 4th and 5th graders: Thursday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m.

The Ribbon Cutting for the brand new school is on October 14th.

Click here to visit the school website.