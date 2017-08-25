SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead following a shooting at Savannah Garden Apartments, 515 Pennsylvania Avenue. Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say the shooting could have been a result of a possible domestic dispute, but detectives are on the scene investigating.
We will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Breaking News: Police investigate fatal shooting at Savannah Garden Apartments
