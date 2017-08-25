Authorities ID gunman, victim in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities have identified the gunman and victim involved in a fatal shooting and hostage standoff at a Charleston restaurant yesterday, August 24.

Deputy Charleston County Coroner Sheila Williams identified the slain man as 37-year-old Anthony Shane Whiddon, executive chef of Virginia’s restaurant downtown on Kings Street.

Whiddon was shot fatally by Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, who was fired from his job as a dishwasher at the restaurant.

Burns was shot and wounded by police after holding a person hostage inside the restaurant for nearly three hours.

Police say Burns remains in critical condition at the Medical University of South Carolina. He has not been charged.

Information via The Associated Press

 

