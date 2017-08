BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County schools were placed on modified lockdown while the Beaufort Police Department searched for a suspect in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood.

Beaufort Middle and Mossy Oaks Elementary students were kept in their classrooms around 2:15 p.m. while the search was underway.

The lockdown was lifted without incident around 2:55 p.m.

News 3 will bring you further updates on the search for the suspect.