Violent crimes detectives seek wanted suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives need the public’s help in their search for a woman wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Jaquasia Dewitt, 20, has a warrant for false statements to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line is open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (9120 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.