Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash

Pooler (WSAV) – Authorities have released the name of the victim involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Pooler.

We’re told 40-year-old Wanda Kierstead was struck near the Bloomingdale Road exit and Pooler Parkway around 9:45PM.

According to the Chatham County Coroner’s Office, Kierstead had address listings in both Savannah and Statesboro.

The driver of the vehicle did pull over and cooperate with police following the accident.

No other details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Pooler Police.