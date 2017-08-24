Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash

By Published:

Pooler (WSAV) – Authorities have released the name of the victim involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Pooler.

We’re told 40-year-old Wanda Kierstead was struck near the Bloomingdale Road exit and Pooler Parkway around 9:45PM.

According to the Chatham County Coroner’s Office, Kierstead had address listings in both Savannah and Statesboro.

The driver of the vehicle did pull over and cooperate with police following the accident.

No other details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Pooler Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s