Truck driver sentenced in 2015 crash that killed 5

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A truck driver has been sentenced to five years in prison in a 2015 accident that killed five people on Interstate 16.

David Gibbons, 61, of Pooler fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to slam into several cars that stopped due to roadway construction.

The chain reaction collision caused a fiery accident and backed up traffic on I-16 for miles.

Gibbons has also been charged with traveling too fast for conditions and failure to exercise due care.

The five victims have been identified as 39-year-old Wendy Melton of Reidsville, 16-year-old Brittanie Altman of Claxton, 19-year-old Virgil Moody of Hagan, 71-year-old Jerry Earnest of Varnell and 72-year-old Glenda Adams of Cohutta.

Melton, Altman, and Moody were in the first passenger car that was struck.

Earnest and Adams were in the car that caught fire.

Gibbons will serve two years in prison and three years on probation.