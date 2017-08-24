Tiny Houses are on the way for Homeless Vets

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– The wait is over. The Tiny House Project is making progress after a groundbreaking this afternoon, where new homes will built. After the initial proposal two years ago, the goal is to provide affordable housing for homeless veterans.

The project took some time to get started after they had trouble getting the funds, so they raised the money to start the new infrastructure since the local or federal government couldn’t step in to help.

According to Chatham Savannah Housing Authority, Executive Director, Cindy Murphy Kelly, “We have raised 300,000 dollars, actually slightly more than 300,000 dollars, for the project with the total project budget at about 1.7 million,” said Kelly.

By mid- September the idea is to begin building these tiny houses that will be 128 sq. feet that includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, air conditioning, and heat.

To keep costs at a minimum they are installing solar panels to decrease the amount of electricity being used.

With more than a million dollars – they will be able to accommodate 72 homeless veterans. According to Kelly, there are currently4,513 homeless persons living in Savannah and about 280 homeless veterans.

This project will be the largest and only affordable housing development in Georgia for veterans.

“What’s unique about this it’s the first tiny housing community for permanent housing in the state of Georgia so we had to jump through some additional hoops to get it approved,” Kelly said.

The houses will be built at Hunter Army Airfield then transported to the new location on Dundee Street. There will be a total of 6 villages with 12 unites each to accommodate the 72 homeless veterans who will live here. They will continue expanding as long as they have the funding.

“It is really exciting we will be putting a road in and doing some clearing before the infrastructure is put in we expect within the next thirty days,” Kelly said.