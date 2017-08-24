Supreme Court refuses to stop Florida man’s execution

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Mark Asay. If his final appeals are denied, Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block the execution of a Florida man scheduled Thursday evening.

The high court’s decision came without comment in the case of 53-year-old Mark Asay, who was convicted of two racially motivated murders in Jacksonville in 1987.

Asay would be the first white man to be executed in Florida for killing a black man.

The execution by lethal injection is set for 6 p.m. It will be Florida’s first since the U.S. Supreme Court halted the practice in the state 18 months ago.

The execution also will be the first in the U.S. using the drug etomidate, which Asay’s lawyers unsuccessfully challenged. Two other drugs also will be used.

