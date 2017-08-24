Savannah Derby Devils: Keeping Roller Derby alive in Savannah

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga.

When it comes to girl power, you can’t do better than the Savannah Derby Devils!

Not only are they amazing athletes, they’re great community supporters, too!

We had the pleasure of sitting down with Enocha “Eenie Meanie” Edenfield and Goldieknocks—both, sharing their stories of what inspired them to them tie up their skates and try roller derby.

(And why you should give it a try, too!)

To learn more about the evolution of roller derby and how they’re giving back to the community at every home game, press the ‘play’ button.

 

If you’d like to see them in action, they’re playing a double-header, this Saturday, August 26th at the Savannah Civic Center. Check out the details below, or click here to visit their website.

