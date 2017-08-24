Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary gears up for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is preparing for the holiday season and they could use your help.

The Women’s Auxiliary hosted a luncheon today to gear up for their gift giving Angel Tree Program.

“I like the purpose of helping other people, and see to it that we the people also give back to the community,” said Sandy Wiggins, Vice President of Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

But they could use a few more volunteers to help around the holidays.

“We know there are people out there, especially the children at Christmas time they need help,” says Lee Froehle, a volunteer.

The Angel Tree Program matches donors with children from qualified families to make sure they receive gifts and closing during the holidays.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Kayla Lentz at 912-651-7420.

You can also volunteer with them to help set up the WSAV Salvation Army Holiday Hope Toy Station.

Volunteers will work to sort gifts and toys that will be given to children in need.