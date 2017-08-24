Our Hometown: Savannah Children’s Museum hosts ‘Healthy Me’ workshops, Sept. 9

Join the Savannah Children’s Museum as it hosts a day of workshops focused on healthy living.

It’s called– Healthy Me– an interactive initiative showcasing the museums health and wellness programs.

The event gets underway Saturday, September 9, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Some of the highlights include: a yoga class for kids, Loop it up Savannah will lead activities with food and art, and a healthy picnic contest… where one lucky family will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the museum’s Harry Potter-themed Frogwarts event in October.

Healthy Savannah will also be on-hand to provide advice on ways to stay physically fit.

The ‘Healthy Me’ event is included in the cost of regular museum admission– that’s $7.50 for all guests 18 months and older.

It’s free for Coastal Heritage Society members.

For more information, visit: chsgeorgia.org.