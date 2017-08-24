Metro detectives seek information on robbery suspsect

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro’s robbery detectives need the public’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a Bay Street business on Aug. 16.

Around 3:15 a.m. the unknown man came into Hop-In, 2419 Bay St., and demanded cash at gunpoint. He left the business with cash and two cartons of Newport cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line is open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.