J.C. Lewis Primary Health Center hosts inaugural fundraising gala, Friday, August 25

“Affordable Health Care for All” is the mission statement of the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center.

But they need help to make sure they can fulfill that undertaking.

The non-profit organization provides primary, preventive, and enabling health services to our area’s uninsured, underinsured, and those who are homeless with limited income.

J. Brandon Gaffney, JCLPHCC’s Chief Executive Officer, joins the conversation with information on an upcoming fundraiser that will help the center do just that.

