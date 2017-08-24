J.C. Lewis Primary Health Center hosts inaugural fundraising gala, Friday, August 25

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

“Affordable Health Care for All” is the mission statement of the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center.

But they need help to make sure they can fulfill that undertaking.

The non-profit organization provides primary, preventive, and enabling health services to our area’s uninsured, underinsured, and those who are homeless with limited income.

J. Brandon Gaffney, JCLPHCC’s Chief Executive Officer, joins the conversation with information on an upcoming fundraiser that will help the center do just that.

For more information, visit: http://www.jclewishealth.org/

Click here to reserve your ticket.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s