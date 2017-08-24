Hardeeville native believes missing African Serval cat is still nearby

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – A Hardeeville local says the missing African Serval cat couldn’t have gone far, after escaping from his home in Hardeeville off Okatie Highway and Plantation Drive Wednesday.

His owners say he got scared when the electric company came to their house Wednesday morning and he escaped through a window.

The owners with Beaufort county animal control, looked for Toby for hours – with no spot in sight.

“The cat owner, she come up in the parking lot over here, and was telling us all about it and ya know if we saw it, give them a call,” Robert Ratliff.

Robert Ratliff works down the street at Gaster Lumber and says his great grandfather used to own the land where Toby’s family lives.

“The guy bought 240 acres down there, and it’s about 4 acres of it usable” he said, “The rest of it is surrounded by old rice fields and surrounded by water, so my opinion is the cat ain’t going no where. I don’t think the cat is gonna swim.”

Serval cats are from Africa, where they can hide from predators in tall grass and bushes. They hunt where they can hide and stay near water.

Toby’s family says he’s a rescue they raised from 4 weeks old – and he is only comfortable around his family.

“They say he’s not very friendly with people, he don’t like for people to touch him, he’ll uh, he’ll come to them,” Ratliff said.

While these cats are typically not aggressive, they are illegal in many states such as Georgia.

“I think he’s just laying out there in the grass watching,” Ratliff said, “He’s a camouflage, if you was to get ten feet in the grass and lay down, you couldn’t see him.”

He also says the family also has a small kitten that they hope may bring Toby back.

“The kitten that they have in the box down there, it’s a real pretty cat, so they thinking maybe if they leave it outside in its cage ya know, it might call it back,” Ratliff said.

If you spot Toby, his family asks that you call them at 570-760-4597. They are offering a reward.