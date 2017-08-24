FUGITIVE FILES: William “Rocky” Sellers

William Sellers, AKA Rocky, is accused by Garden City Police of stealing a shipping container from a yard off Biscuit Hill road.

Sellers has a significant criminal history, including shoplifting, burglary, stalking, making terroristic threats, fleeing to elude, theft by taking.

But many viewers remember Rocky from an interview with News 3 in 2013 about Trina Mayes.

Mayes allegedly had an affair with then SCMPD Chief Willie Lovett, and Sellers said he was dating Mayes, while she was a Savannah officer, and he was a wanted felon.

“The police pulled us over and for her safety I didn’t want Police to see her with me and get caught,” explained Sellers back in 2013. “so we played some duck duck goose and got away.”

“You want to clarify that for us?”

“Outran the cops”

Mayes was later sentenced to prison.

Sellers is now on the run himself, accused of theft by taking.

His alleged partner in that crime is already in jail.

William “Rocky” Sellers may be in the area of West 37th street, Montgomery street or possibly in Atlanta.

If you can help find William sellers make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

All calls are anonymous, and if yours leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.