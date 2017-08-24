FUGITIVE FILES ARREST: Tairee White

Tairee White was arrested by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police August 23.

He is facing charges:

Loitering Or Prowling

Driving With Suspended Or Revoked License

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Possession of Marijuana

Possession and use of drug related objects

=============================================================================================

“Mr. White beat a woman to a point where her orbital or cheekbone is broken and she may lose function in that eye.” explained Detective Kevin Grogan back in 2013.

That’s why we profiled Tairee White the first time, almost 4 years ago

Police said he got into an argument with his girlfriend then, and beat her up.

“When somebody who is 6’2″ about 200 pounds, beats on somebody that’s not even 5 feet and not even 100 pounds, there’s no justification or excuse for that behavior,” said Grogan in April of 2013.

Now he’s wanted again on more domestic violence charges, this time involving at least two different women, and a gun.

White is also wanted on four previous misdemeanor warrants.

Tairee White is 6’2″ about 165 pounds.

He is possibly in West Savannah, Westlake or the Southside off Middleground road.

Police say he is armed and potentially dangerous.

If you can help find Tairee White, make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

You helped catch Tairee White once, can you do it again?

“We don’t want anybody like that on the streets of Savannah or anywhere else for that matter,” said Grogan then. A statement that holds true even today.