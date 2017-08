CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are responding to an active shooter situation in Charleston, South Carolina.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris is blocked to motorists and pedestrian traffic.

According to the Post & Courier, employees working in the area near Virginia’s restaurant say they are on lockdown.

The Charleston Police Department is urging people to avoid the area.

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further updates.