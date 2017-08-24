Detectives identify human remains found in Savannah

James Coughlin, 56, was reported missing in March 2016.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives have identified the remains found on August 19.

SCMPD says the deceased is James Coughlin, 56, who was reported missing to Collier County County Sheriff’s Office in Florida last March.

He was positively identified through dental records.

His remains are being sent to an anthropologist to determine a cause of death, which appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to detectives.

An individual reported the discovery of the remains around 11:30 a.m. on August 19.

SCMPD officer and Violent Crimes Detectives also responded to the scene and confirmed the finding were human.

The remains were submitted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for further testing.

 

