Confederate monument removed in Florida

MANATEE CO., Fla. (AP) – A monument honoring Confederate soldiers has been removed from the grounds of a public building in Florida.

Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara tells the Bradenton Herald the Confederate war veteran memorial was taken off the grounds of the county courthouse on Thursday morning.

Only the slab where the monument stood remained in place.

The county commission voted 4-3 to put the monument in temporary storage while exploring a new home for it. The vote followed a protest by hundreds of people, many calling for the removal of the monument.

Earlier this month, Hillsborough County commissions said a Confederate monument would stay put in Tampa unless private funds were raised to move it. Donations poured in, including a promise from the three major sports teams to dedicate funds to move the monument.