City of Savannah seeks input to ‘tweak’ Alcohol Ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. – After weeks of questions brewing about Savannah Alcohol Ordinance, dozens showed up to get them answered and to offer possible solutions going forward.

On Wednesday two meetings were held at the Savannah Civic Center. The City of Savannah led by Tourism Management and Ambassadorship Department Director Bridget Lidy led the audience in a discussion about the ordinance.

In 2016 there was an overhaul of the ordinance that was put into action in January 2017. In April, Mayor DeLoach and City Council decided to not enforce the server permit of the ordinance, known commonly as the Bar Card, because of enforcement concerns due to the language of the ordinance. The card was the results of going through specific training and background checks to ensure the compliance of, “persons employed as managers, servers, bartenders, door persons, or anyone handling, serving, mixing or dispensing alcoholic beverages in Class A,C or H licensed establishments.” Those who went through the training were required to pay $45.

Currently there are 544 licensed alcohol establishments in Savannah.

On Monday local restaurant owners, manager, and employees attended the meeting to learn and question the language with the service permit and other aspects include Sunday Alcohol Sales, employment, Law Enforcement, sample size, and code violation.

President of the Tourism Leadership Council, Michael Owen, spoke during the question and answer sessions and called the Bar Card “overreaching.”

“A stock boy at Publix who’s restocking a shelf would have to have a bar card. It’s too far. However we’re supportive of training. We think that those handling alcohol in a service situation, they need to have that training,” Owens said.

Daniel Clouter is the owner of Molly MacPherson’s Pub. He came to the meeting to learn more about Sunday sales of alcohol and the Bar Card.

“I have employees that we did a training in December we filled out all the forms send them in and out of 37 employees I’ve only got four that got their Bar Cards,” he said. “And this is now August.”

The City made to clear to the audience that the Bar Card would be staying but being enforced through a different version. Lidy took time to write down people’s concerns and questions to be used for possible future revisions of the ordinance.

“In reference to individuals who have bar cards right now, once the ordinance is passed by mayor and council those Bar Cards will still be valid. In addition anyone who has submitted an application for a bar card we will go ahead and process those and make those are still valid after this process is over,”

Clouter hopes the conversations going forward can quench the confusion.

“I’m hoping that the city listens to the points we’ve made as a business owner and I’m hoping maybe when this revision is over it’s all something we can agree upon,” Clouter said.

If you missed Wednesday’s meeting, there will be another pair of meetings on September 6th at the Coastal Georgia Center. Lidy told the crowd she hopes to have revisions ready to represent to the mayor and council by mid-October.

Those who would like to express interest or concern over the ordinance in the meantime are encouraged to email them to alcohol@savannahga.gov.