CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Effingham County Chase Ends in Crash

Shoplifting is a misdemeanor.

Odds are you won’t do jail time.

But one Effingham county woman decided it was better to run away than face the consequences.

Sheriff’s Deputies say its a lesson of what can happen when suspects get desperate.

It all started by a shoplifting call at Walmart in Rincon.

The woman behind the wheel, Tiffany Lee.

Her boyfriend, Tim Schmidt, sitting in the passenger seat.

The deputy chasing them, Deandre Louks.

“Usually if its a shoplifting and they do run, there’s more to it than just shoplifting,” explained Louks.

“And in this case there was more?”

“In this case there was more. There were stolen items in the vehicle from Walmart, she actually was DUI, and the passenger was throwing out drugs out the window.”

Schmidt tossing things out the side window as lee went through the side streets at a high rate of speed to try to escape.

“Thank god there was no traffic on the roadways at that time it was just me and her,” said Louks.

Its an all too familiar pattern according to Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.

“We have people in Effingham county who respect the law,” explains Sheriff McDuffie. “Then we have those who have no respect for law, no respect for themselves, and it usually is a disaster.”

This disaster seemed to come to an end at a pole on the side of the road when Lee crashed.

But instead of stopping she backed up and hit the deputy’s car, speeding off again.

“They took it to a whole new level,” explained McDuffie. “And a lot of times this is what happens in these kind of cases. They just for whatever reason won’t stop.”

Lee only stopped the car because a state trooper who happened to be nearby laid down spike strips, blowing out her tires..

But Lee tried to run again.. this time on foot. Only to get run down by deputies.

She now faces a variety of felony charges and possible prison time.

Lee even admitted she is a drug user and was actually under the influence when she ran from police.

Sheriff McDuffie says this should be a lesson to everyone.

“If you mash the wide pedal. All the rest stops,” says the Sheriff. “Put your foot on the wide pedal and it will stop. its not worth your life, an officer’s life or anyone else. An innocent citizen’s life its not worth it today.”