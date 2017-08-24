60 South Carolina soldiers to be deployed to Afghanistan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Earlier this week, President Trump announced plans to send more U.S. troops to Afghanistan – some of those will include soldiers from South Carolina.

“The most important thing is we’re taking the gloves off on Afghan. If we see a terrorist, now we can kill them. If they run across the border to Pakistan, we can go after them,” says Senator Lindsey Graham, agreeing with Trump’s strategy.

Sixty members of the South Carolina National Guard in Greenville are heading to Texas for training before deploying to Afghanistan.

While they may be home for a long time, soldiers say they share a special bond with their fellow men and women in uniform.

“We’ve got a lot of guys this is their third fourth some of them their fifth and sixth rotations so we’ve got a real tight knit family with us,” said one officer of the 238th Aviation Unit. “While we’re leaving our family that we are married and related to at home we’re taking our family over with our brothers in arms.”

Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Barkley said the group includes 13 pilots. The rest of the group are support personnel for six CH-47 Chinook helicopters that will head overseas with them.

South Carolina Deputy Adjutant Gen. Van McCarty said the unit has been preparing for the deployment for nearly a year