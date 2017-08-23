Video: Powerball drawing for $700 million jackpot

This Powerball prize pool has been growing since June 10, meaning there have been 21 straight drawings with no winner.

But tonight’s announcement could stop the pool from growing.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn were 7, 26, 16, 23, 6 and the Powerball number was 4.

Because of tweaks two years ago that actually lowered the odds of winning, there’s a chance tonight’s drawing won’t yield a winner.

That means the jackpot could grow even closer to last year’s all-time record of $1.6 billion.

Odds for a winner tonight have lowered from one in roughly 175,000,000 to one in roughly 292,000,000.

If you are the lucky winner, remember — you have 180 days to claim your prize.