Trump’s Phoenix rally draws supporters, protesters

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC News) – Passionate and contentious protests took place before, during and after President Donald Trump spoke at Phoenix rally last night.

We have seen President Trump scripted, but the rally in Arizona showed off an unscripted president as he lashed out, setting the political world on fire again.

He attacked the media and criticized Democrats, as well as veiled digs against Arizona Senator John McCain.

Trump blasted the media criticizing the controversy following the president’s comments about violence in Charlottesville. “When they talked he didn’t say it fast enough. He didn’t do it on time. Why did it take a day? He must be a racist,” said President Trump

He doubled down on building a wall along the Mexican border blaming Democrats for blocking the funding.

“The obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it. Believe me,” said Trump. “If we have to close our government — we’re building that wall.”

The president then hinted again he would pardon controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Without naming Senator John McCain, the president called him out as the reason health care reform failed. “We were just one vote away from victory after seven years of everybody claiming repeal and replace,” said President Donald Trump.

Both Arizona senators boycotted the rally angering Trump supporters.

“Jeff Flake doesn’t show support for Donald Trump and he makes it known and neither does McCain. I think it’s pretty sad to not show support for a President no matter what side you are on,” said Diana Brest, Trump Supporter.

Critics say the president may not be competent enough to effectively lead this country.

Though four people were arrested during anti-trump protests in downtown Phoenix, there were no injuries.