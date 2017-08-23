The Citadel planning to sell beer during home football games

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Courtesy: www.citadel.edu

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Citadel has come up with plans to sell beer during its football games this year.

Local media reported Citadel athletic director Jim Senter outlined the plans at a board of visitors meeting Tuesday.

The board had approved the sales earlier this summer. Beer sales will be limited to a 500-person “beer garden” tent in a corner of Johnson Hagood Stadium. No beer will be allowed in the stands. There is a three-beer-per-person limit on sales. Citadel cadets will not be allowed to buy beer, even if they are 21 or older.

The Citadel opens its home season with Newberry on Sept. 2. Neither South Carolina nor Clemson sells beer at football games.

The Citadel, College of Charleston and Coastal Carolina sold beer at baseball games last season.

