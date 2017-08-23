Police: Man confesses to painting racist graffiti on Beaufort businesses

Related Coverage Community bowling alley hit with racist graffiti hosts night of Racial Harmony Bowling

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Police say a South Carolina man has admitted spray painting racist graffiti on the side of a bowling alley and former gas station in Beaufort.

Last week, 53-year old Jason Lynam wrote “KKK! Jackson Greant (sic) Lee,” among other messages, in red paint on a white wall at the back of Love House Community Bowling Center.

Lynam has been charged and arrested for the bowling alley vandalism as well as the vandalism of a former Shell Gas Station.

Police officials say video footage from a nearby business led to Lynam being identified.

When interviewed by investigators, Lynam admitted to being responsible for the graffiti.

In the wake of the vandalism, the Community Bowling Center at 1140 Ribaut Road will be hosting a ‘Racial Harmony Bowling Night’ to bring together people of different races and backgrounds.

The event will be held tonight, August 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and the event is free for the whole family.