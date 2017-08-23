Our Hometown: Cooking Matters- free 6 week cooking and nutrition class

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Nothing brings people together like a good home cooked meal.

Thursday, August 24, join the Savannah Children’s Museum and the West Broad Street YMCA, as they kick off a 6-week kid-friendly course to help families learn to shop and cook delicious, healthy and affordable meals.

It’s called Cooking Matters– a national initiative that plays a critical role in assisting families in need.

All classes and materials are offered for FREE to SNAP/EBT eligible families.

For more information, call: (912) 651-2338, ext. 218 or email jrosenblum@chsgeorgia.org.

