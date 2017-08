SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/NBC News) – Police in Shreveport, Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a brazen liquor store shoplifter.

Security footage shows the woman placing several bottles of liquor in her pants, under her shirt, and in her purse.

Police say several other people may have been involved as accomplices.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $300 for information and the identity of the individual in this video.

