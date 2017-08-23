House Democrats call for censuring Trump over Charlottesville remarks

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – A resolution is circulating among House Democrats that would censure President Donald Trump for his reaction to the white nationalist-fueled protests in Charlottesville, Virginia last week.

“You also had people that were very fine people on both sides,” Trump told reporters at Trump Tower on Tuesday.

The President brought up his own comments again Tuesday night, spending much of his time at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona defending what he said.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms, this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. That’s me speaking on Saturday,” Trump reiterated.

But some Democrats aren’t buying it.

“This president has proven he does not know the difference between right and wrong; true and false; good and bad; white nationalism and American patriotism,” says House Democrat Leader, Nancy Pelosi.

A total of 78 House Democrats are co-sponsoring the resolution to formally censure President Trump.

This is a process by which Congress expresses their disapproval. It is also viewed as a step that can be taken instead of, or before, an attempt to impeach a president.

While House Speaker Paul Ryan was critical of the president’s words during a CNN town hall on Monday, he is not supportive of censuring the president — calling it counterproductive.

“In answer to a question, I think he made comments that were much more morally ambiguous, so I do believe that he messed up,” said Ryan.

For Democrats, the crux of it is the words Trump said that he failed to mention during his rally on Tuesday.

“And violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said.