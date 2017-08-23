GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting in Savannah

The scene at the 600 block of Draper Street in Savannah. [WSAV Jim Jensen]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this evening in Savannah.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department (SCMPD), a subject was shooting at police on the 600 block of Draper Street.

As a result, the subject was shot in the leg by an officer.

The injured subject is in stable condition and has been transported to a hospital, according to SCMPD.

At this time, Morrison Brown Drive and MLK Boulevard are closed near Draper Street.

