GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this evening in Savannah.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department (SCMPD), a subject was shooting at police on the 600 block of Draper Street.

As a result, the subject was shot in the leg by an officer.

The injured subject is in stable condition and has been transported to a hospital, according to SCMPD.

At this time, Morrison Brown Drive and MLK Boulevard are closed near Draper Street.