UPDATE: Deputies arrest suspect in Beaufort County shooting death

SHELDON, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting death in Sheldon, South Carolina.

Twenty-five-year-old Dontarious Wright of Seabrook has been arrested for the murder of Lamont Manigo, 40, of Yemassee.

According to BCSO, Manigo sustained at least one gunshot wound and was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

The shooting incident occurred Tuesday in Beaufort County around 5:30 p.m. on Leaping Frog Lane.

Witnesses reported the subject fled the area on a bicycle.

Deputies received information that led them to a shed on the property of a Gray Road residence in the Big Estates community, where Wright was found hiding in a shed.

Wright was arrested on scene and is currently being transported to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview by investigators.

He will then be transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated on the murder charge.

Sheriff’s personnel are still on scene at the scene of the shooting and arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.