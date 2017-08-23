Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity launching a new ‘Building Family Futures Women’s Club’

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for a big push—and they’re calling on all the ladies to lend a helping hand!

They’re launching a ‘Building Family Futures Women’s Club’, and they’re looking for a minimum of 200 volunteers, so they can build an entire home in 2018.

Randi Hempel and Carol Coppola visited The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us how they came up with the idea and how you can be apart of it.

(Ladies…get this—although I know many of you don’t mind rolling your sleeves up and getting dirty for a good cause, Hempel and Coppola say volunteers can plan on helping to build this home without ever getting a speck of dust in their hair!)

How is that even possible? Press ‘play’ to hear the full interview!

If you like what you heard and your interested in being apart of this initiative Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity will kick off with two events next month:

A Wine & Cheese Event on Friday, September 8th:

A Mimosa Brunch on Saturday, September 9th: