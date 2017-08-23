7 displaced after fire destroys home in Long County

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – A wood frame Ludowici home was destroyed by a raging fire this morning, according to Ludowici, Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief, Chris Moss.

A passerby reportedly noticed smoke coming from the home at South McDonald Street and Caesar Ave around 10:30 a.m. and called 911.

Firefighters arrived finding heavy smoke and flames raging from the back of the single story home. Firefighters from Walthourville and Liberty County were also dispatched to the residence to provide mutual aid.

Chief Moss said it took crews around 30 minutes to put out the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however, two adults and five children were displaced because of heavy smoke and fire damage.

Moss said that the fire appears to have started in a bedroom and went into the attic and reached the kitchen of the residence.

The American Red Cross has been notified and is assisting those who were displaced by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The fire remains under investigation.